Fans of Jazmine Sullivan took screenshots of her juicy Instagram stories and made her viral on Twitter.

By the looks of it, the "Bust Your Windows" singer had been bored yesterday as she asked her followers about their deepest, nastiest secrets.

The question-and-answer feature is available on Instagram Story that allows followers and creators, or in this case a celeb, to interact with each other. This seems to be a regular occurrence between the 34-yer old and her fans as she captioned the post, "It's that time again."

According to sources, Jazmine had posted an unrelated picture with the question "a secret you'll never tell your partner." Ask and you shall receive.

However, the responses that Sullivan got are every bit shocking and revealing. The songwriter shared and reacted to almost 50 respondents with different memes and hilarious reaction clips.

What's Your Secret?

​​The public figure's hilarious reaction posts are available on her social media so view them while you still can but here are the top picks.

Jazmine replied, "Y'all this is tew much. You must be stopped," to a fan who confessed to breaking into her partner's house several times even before getting caught.

The celeb revealed the second most sent secret had been, "I've been with his dad while me & him was talking." "That I know he cheated but I'm saving the info in case I get caught cheating," is admirably a brilliant yet messy confession.

One of them even had sexual relations with their pastor to which Sullivan replied "Lordt."

Twitter Fans React

Fans make a buzz on Twitter as Jazmine's Insta stories keep getting reposted due to its questionable yet funny content. "Nah, someone help me understand what the people on Jazmine Sullivan's IG story got going on in life," one fan jokingly said.

Nah, someone help me understand what the people on Jazmine Sullivan’s IG story got going on in life 😭🤭 pic.twitter.com/PPoTvHEXud — Twinkle Tits ✨ (@im2nd2none) September 1, 2021

"Jazmine Sullivan's IG story is taking me under," another reposter tweeted out.

Jazmine Sullivan’s IG story is taking me under 😭 pic.twitter.com/AElNw2rUTB — one arm on neck, one arm on frontal. (@moreaboutnyyyy) August 31, 2021

This being a one-time thing is inaccurate as an avid fan confirmed, "Jazmine Sullivan back at it again on ig, she about to make an album about y'all business and I'm here for it."

Jazmine Sullivan back at it again on ig 😂 she about to make an album about y'all business and i'm here for it pic.twitter.com/4EMRVjjjPj — R i a h © (@Goodworkriah) September 1, 2021

These people on Jazmine Sullivan’s story are going to HELL😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IAJmR5jGoP — soyoudoingthebending?? (@soulidtM) September 1, 2021

"These people on Jazmine Sullivan's story are going to HELL" one user claimed. One of them screen-recorded everything, "Jazmine Sullivan's IG story is such a mess I'm dying. Her meme & music selection [are] too perfect"

Jazmine Sullivan’s IG story is such a mess I’m dying 💀😭😭😭 Her meme & music selection too perfect 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t0lzIo1Vbo — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) September 1, 2021



