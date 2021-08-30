In her Instagram update, singer Summer Walker is reported to be harassed by "baby daddy from hell" London on da Track.

The couple already had a very public and rocky relationship before Walker birthed their first child last March. However, the relationship between them worsened when Walker decided to cease any communication with the producer.

The singer had gone live on Instagram yesterday and re-posted the video saying it was a "public service announcement." She captioned the post "Leave me alone plain and simple," which is directed at her ex and all the women he's been involved with.

The single-mother then ranted about her getting threat-calls from London after going out on a date with her daughter's "step-father."

Summer kept repeating the phrase "leave me alone" while ranting about how London and his baby mamas terrorized her for two years.

Summer's Finsta Backup

Although the artist wanted "no more drama," "no more issues," and "no more being problematic," her backup account said otherwise. Sources reported that Summer uploaded multiple Instagram stories exposing the music producer on her second account.

Under the handle @galactawhore, Walker explained in detail how the rapper is trying to sabotage her current relationship.



"Talking 'bout 'if you care about summer get that n-gga away from her,' so if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell," the celeb dished out.

She then defended her new beau by saying, "'that n-gga' has been rasing your child since 2 months cause you ain't sh-t & wouldn't help me."

The 24-year old mother advised her "f-ckin' weirdo" ex to stop threatening her boyfriend and thank him instead. And, she didn't stop there as she called London a "pathological liar" and "narcissistic" in a later IG story.

Summer Receives a Reply

Summer Walker's messages were heard loud and clear as London on da Track, and one of his other baby mommas responded.

Just like the mother of his child, the record producer had taken to his social media to reply to Summer's allegations. The songwriter had nothing to say about his responsibilities as a father; instead chalked it up to Walker being a liar with no receipts.

London on da Track calls Summer Walker a liar, says he’s not calling or DMing her but doesn’t blow up her spot for her mental health pic.twitter.com/mUDEnijbNO — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 30, 2021



According to this article, London had taken it easy on Summer due to her mental health "ain't where it need to be."

They had been dating since 2019 while working on a project together and have had an on-and-off relationship ever since.

