Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly working on rekindling their relationship privately.

And according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, the "Donda" hitmaker "wants to get back" with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star months after she filed for divorce.

The insider added that Kanye "sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now."

"He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working."

The former power couple left hand in hand after recreating their 2014 lavish wedding ceremony at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago for Kanye's third listening party to unveil his 10th studio album.

Per the insider, the KKW Beauty mogul supported her ex-husband and was happy to share the stage with him as she wore a wedding dress.

"She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance."

Kim Kardashian is reportedly hesitant to get back together with the rapper because "he was all over the place," but their little stunt at the listening event is "not a vow renewal" despite it seems to be.

Kim wore a custom Balenciaga dress at the "Donda" event as she walked out on stage for the final song, "No Child Left Behind."

She appeared alongside the "Gold Digger" rapper and even paid tribute to their seven-year marriage despite their ongoing divorce.

According to a report by TMZ, sources with intel to the former power couple claimed that they are "working on rebuilding the foundation for the relationship" privately.

READ ALSO: 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Officially DONE? Why Hulu Show Might Not Happen At All

Other sources also say that Kim and Kanye, who are parents to four kids, are also open to giving their romance another chance because of the children involved.

Like the two other listening events in Atlanta, the SKIMS creator brought North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

News of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's plan to rekindle their relationship comes after the Yeezy creator's relationship with model Irina Shayk has fizzled - and it fizzled fast.

In July, Page Six reported that they were cooling off after being spotted in France a month prior. The media sensationalized their relationship despite Kanye's birthday celebration overseas being attended by 50 other people.

But by this week, sources told People magazine that their relationship was never serious, to begin with.

"It was never a serious thing that took off."

READ MORE:Kanye West Allegedly Stole 'Donda' Logo From Black-Owned Company [DETAILS]