Things between the once A-list couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie refuse to become better no matter how much time passes. In fact, ever since their divorce, things just keep going downhill - as if they did not once made fans look up to their relationship and family setup once upon a time. These days, the two are engaged in a heated custody battle and not only has it been going on for quite some time now, things are even escalating and intensifying.

Brad Pitt reportedly refuses to accept a Court decision that has afforded his ex-wife a small win. The actor simply does not want the custody over five out of their six children to go to the actress and would fight this out to the end.

According to Page Six, Brad Pitt is trying his hardest to challenge Angelina Jolie's recent win in their child custody case. The actor, 57 is reportedly saying that the actress, 46 should not just have gotten custody over the children involved because of technicalities.

It can be remembered that the court recently awarded Jolie custody because of an administrative error by a temporary judge whom they jointly selected, based on documents filed in California Supreme Court and obtained by Page Six on Wednesday.

The "Inglourious Basterds" actor was first granted joint custody of the former couple's five minor children in May by Judge John W. Ouderkirk. But the California appeals court reversed this because it disqualified Ouderkirk after finding out that the judge did adequately disclose matters involving Pitt that he presided on. It is unclear what these undisclosed matters were though because the documents did not detail them.

Ouderkirk, who declined to disqualify himself from their divorce when Jolie requested that he does so in a 2020 court filing, has a long past with the estranged couple. He was even the one who married Pitt and the "Maleficent" actress in 2014.

A lower court once ruled that Jolie's request to boot the judge came too little, too late, but the power of appeals was proven when she appealed that decision and won. Maybe this is why Pitt is also going through the appeals route.

Pitt's camp, in its new filing, says it believes that any error made by Ouderkirk was minor and should not tantamount the vacating the custody ruling he made. It also alleges that Jolie was just grabbing any reason to get the jurist removed from the case.

