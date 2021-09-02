Scott Disick is trying to insert himself in a Kardashian drama.

After Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked the private message Scott sent him, people have criticized the "Flip It Like Disick" star for his comments about the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star and her new beau, Travis Barker.

Many called Scott "bitter" for criticizing the new couple's PDA.

But on the heels of Younes sharing the messages that sent hate into their mutual ex-girlfriend's make-out session, an insider close to Scott revealed to Hollywood Lifehow he is feeling about Younes spilling the tea.

"Scott is embarrassed and also mad at Younes for exposing his DM to the world."

"He was caught up in his feelings and was called out on it and now he is feeling the repercussions from it all."

Now, Scott is pissed off that he's getting trolled online because of his comments, even being called "petty," which has put him over the edge.

"Friends are telling him to do nothing and have people forget."

The insider added that the dad-of-three is angry at Younes and is reportedly going to find a way to plot his revenge on him.

What Did Scott Disick Say?

In an Instagram Story Younes Bendjima posted on Aug. 31, it showed a screenshot of a DM he got from Scott Disick, along with pictures of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kissing each other.

"Yo is this chick ok!??? Brooo like that is this. In the middle of Italy."

But Younes responded to the message, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS I ain't your bro."

The model also made a follow-up post, lambasting Scott even more, "Couldn't miss this one. He's been playing around for too long, tired (sic) to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

READ ALSO: 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Officially DONE? Why Hulu Show Might Not Happen At All

How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About the Entire Thing

Kourtney Kardashian is not pleased about the DMs from her ex.

Another source revealed to Hollywood Life that the 42-year-old Poosh founder is frustrated that Scott is "allowing drama to seep into her happiness."

Though the two have a good co-parenting relationship, Kourtney is reportedly in a good place now and doesn't appreciate the extra drama she is forced to deal with.

The mom-of-three is also not surprised about Scott's comments because she knows, despite saying Scott is okay with it all, that he has had an issue with her relationship with Travis since the beginning.

"She is looking to talk to him about it and hopefully get to the bottom of it all."

READ MORE: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian 'Rekindling' Their Relationship Following Irina Shayk Split