Taryn Manning never thought doing the movie "Karen," can have a horde of real-life offended "Karens" onto her case. She revealed that she's feeling the wrath of the "Karens."

Taryn Manning says she has been "attacked by white women" who felt betrayed by her. The group said "betrayed her own race" by doing the movie, or worse, taking on the lead role in her upcoming film, "Karen."

"I was, kind of, taking it on head first and, like, responding to people, you know, 'I'm so sorry you feel that way,'" she said in a clip of her Mr. Warburton magazine interview for the September fall fashion issue that Page Six was able to exclusively obtain.

"I was attacked a lot by white women who felt that I had betrayed my own race," the Arizona-born actress, shared directly, not mincing words.

To recall, "Karen" is the now-infamous term, or nickname that society is using to brand specifically white women who have a tendency to exhibit intolerant, manager-calling and racist behaviors. Unfortunately, having such a common name used to brand such annoying behaviors caused a conundrum. Many women who have unfortunately this name, made fun of their plight, but some, whose names are not Karens, felt offended because they felt "attacked."

In the already controversial movie, Manning's character, Karen White, makes microaggressions against her new neighbors. There was even a scene where she's threatening to call the manager on a black patron for doing nothing but just be at the same restaurant at her and...laughing.

At present, Manning preferred closing off her personal Instagram's comments section and making her Twitter account private. It is unclear if this is a direct result of the movie's backlash, or if she's really just a private person.

Some of the harsh remarks the movie already received so far included a tweet that read "more mainstream antiwhite racism. im sure there's no relationship between this and the countless unprovoked beatings we see of white people in the streets." This was made when the trailer was launched.

Another critic wrote, "It's just a tactic to further divide us. This movie is damaging and irresponsible."

Manning, 42, also told Mr. Warburton's interviewer, psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, that Internet trolls who are attacking her and the film should think twice. She said they need to "tread really lightly," because their behaviors are truly unacceptable. "You can't just act that way."

There's a reason in the first place why she took on the movie, and this is not to just place "white women" in the bad light.

"A lot of people aren't taking it well, but it's something that needs to be brought to the forefront so we can start to change humanity, really," she said.

The movie will be dropping on September 4, Friday.

