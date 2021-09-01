"Malignant" movie just drops its newest trailer and now it is deemed a game-changer. Not so much because of the nice trailer (even though it really is), but because of the director and what he said on an interview actually featured on the trailer itself. Such a double offering - a trailer and interview in one - certainly does not happen every day and has done wonders to how people now think of the upcoming horror.

James Wan, the director, is said to be the biggest selling point of the the movie. Before this movie, he has already became quite a household name among horror enthusiasts, since he is also at the helm of the many movies that horror lovers cannot forget - such as the "Saw," "Insidious," and "The Conjuring."

What is common among these original horror films under his name is that they quickly became major franchises. Many now said "Malignant" is going through that path and be the next big one. Wan being behind it all almost made it inevitable.

"Malignant" casts Annabelle Wallis (who starred in several nice horror movies in the past, i.e. The Mummy, Annabelle) as Madison.

ALSO READ: Mercedes Morr Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Model Active in OnlyFans a Few Hours Before Death

Madison is a woman who has violent visions that are said to be linked to a childhood imaginary friend, Gabriel. While imaginary friends are usually not bad, hers seems to be quite aggressive and scary - she even called it a "devil."

In the newest and probably final trailer of the movie, Wan provided some commentary on who Gabriel really is and how genius of a character this is to make sure the horror movie plot flows.

Wan in the interview enclosed on this second trailer said "Malignant" is very much different from his past horror movie successes because this is what his beloved fans deserve. He added that he wants to "hack" back to his roots so fans can be sure to have the James Wan-stamped movie experience they want.

Wan said the audience is starved for something "new and different," and technically "Malignant" is it.

The fact that Wan can be seen heard and talking like a casual guy on the said trailer while anxiety-inducing background sounds can be heard and scarier than scary scenes immedidately following his short commentary, already shows just how different his new offering is going to be.

'Malignant' drops on September 10, which is just around the corner.

ALSO READ: Mike Richards Fired from Both 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' as Executive Producer After Quitting Hosting Stint