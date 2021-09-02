Randy Fletcher's death will forever linger on Keith Urban's mind and heart.

Days after Fletcher's died following the stage accident before the August 26 concert, the singer spoke candidly about the influence the touring manager brought to him.

Speaking to Billboard, Urban recalled how people loved Fletcher so much. However, he noted that the phrase was often said than done.

Still, he took his time to acknowledge the late manager's efforts in helping him and other musicians in the music industry.

"He saw the commonality in all of us and I can promise you this, once you'd been in the orbit of his light, he'd stay with you forever," he said. "Some people ask are you a 'glass half full or a glass half empty' kinda person? Baja's view was, 'What a beautiful glass.'"

In the end, he expressed how thankful he is to work with him for over 10 years.

What Happened to Randy "Baja" Fletcher?

On August 27, news outlets confirmed the passing of the touring veteran only one day after suffering from serious injuries.

Before his passing, he joined Urban's team at Bash on the Bay in Put in Bay, Ohio. At that time, he was setting up the stage prior to the concert. However, he fell from the stage and suffered injuries that led him to be rushed to a hospital in Toledo.

He died peacefully the next day at the age of 73, with his family surrounding him until his last breath.

Several bands and musicians who also worked with him paid tribute to the late touring manager after his death.

Brooks & Dunn's Kix Brooks said, "Baja was a guaranteed asset to any tour, but much more importantly, he was the comfort any tour must have when the road gets long, when the crew gets tired, when the smiles began to fade at the end of a long day -- he was the man! Rest in peace, my friend -- you will be missed."

Meanwhile, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons recalled how Fletcher showed everyone how to do things properly to make the tour successful.

His death ended his long-running career that started in the 1960s when he was 17. Initially, he worked with Bill Deal and the Rhondels before leaving to serve the U.S. Army. After returning to work, he collaborated with other notable people, including Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.

