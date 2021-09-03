Kim Kardashian reportedly decided to stay married to Kanye West because of his money.

In their marriage, the Grammy-winning singer was the first to become a billionaire, as reported by Forbes.

The musician and entrepreneur have a reported net worth of $1.8 billion thanks to Kanye West's multi-year deal with Adidas.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian can thank her makeup empire, shapewear, and mobile game for her $1 billion net worth.

In Touch Weekly claims that the KKW Beauty mogul didn't second guess her decision to leave Kanye because of her love for him, but because she realized that she wouldn't have money problems until she dies if she stayed married to him.

An insider revealed to the outlet that their marriage, being one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood, became something Kim had the urge for, especially that her partner is also a billionaire.

Per the insider, "It's all about wealth for the Kardashians, and it's no different for Kim. She loves fame and has a history of being greedy. So she may be willing to stay married for the money."

They further claimed that the SKIMS creator also needs the "Jesus Is King" rapper's money to retain their title as the second-richest couple in Hollywood, just next to actress Salma Hayek and her husband.

However, it's best to take this report with a grain of salt, because as previously mentioned, Kim Kardashian has a billion-dollar net worth. She already has enough money to use for a few lifetimes and saying she needs a man to fund her is a complete insult to the mom-of-four.

One thing that could be true is that Kanye West may have cheated on Kim while they were still married.

Kanye West's 'Hurricane' and the 'Groupies'

Many reports suggest that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have called off their divorce, but now that may not be the case.

After they have been seen at the third "Donda" listening party, where the 40-year-old mom-of-four donned a wedding dress, many speculate that it's proof that they were giving their marriage another shot.

However, with the recent news that Kanye wasn't faithful to Kim during their marriage, it seems like reconciliation may not be in the books at the moment.

Aside from confessing the infidelity on his song "Hurricane," a source told The Sun that he also admitted having sex with his groupies during his 2016 tour.

Kanye West even reportedly boasted all his sexcapades to his inner circle, and those who knew about his antics felt sorry for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star, who may or may not know that her husband was cheating on her after giving birth to two kids.

"He even said he'd been f-----g groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, his language was unreal."

The source added, "Those who know him well, they were sitting head in hands and laughing nervously, while crew members who had just joined the tour were left stunned."

