Miles Teller, the star of Whiplash, was unvaccinated and refused a Covid test before testing positive on a Hollywood set and shutting down production, according to a senior industry insider.

The Paramount Plus Series is currently under production. 'The Offer[ was stopped down on Sunday, according to a studio spokesperson, after a staff member tested positive for the virus. ""Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely," the statement read.

According to a source close to the show's management team, Teller, 34, was the patient, who claimed the actor had refused to get a vaccine or a previous Covid test before testing positive on set in Los Angeles.

"Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test,' the source told Mail Online UK. "Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down," the source lamented.

Teller, who featured in "The Spectacular Now" and the "Divergent" series, co-stars in "The Offer," a drama about the making of the iconic 1972 picture "The Godfather," alongside Giovanni Ribisi, Collin Hanks, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, and Dan Fogler.

"The Offer" is a dramatization of two-time Oscar winner Al Ruddy's experience producing the film. In the program, Teller portrays Ruddy, a character he took over from Armie Hammer when the actor was accused of sexual assault and found to have cannibalistic fetishes in graphic messages.

In addition, the actor is poised to feature in "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel to the iconic Tom Cruise film due out in November. Teller has been relaxing in Hawaii with his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller, 28, and his Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley and her NFL star fiancé Aaron Rodgers since the end of the lockdown.

On this particular trip however, Teller ultimately got hurt. In May 26, as the four were eating dinner at Monkeypod Kitchen on Maui, an unidentified guy accosted Teller in the toilet and struck him in the face, according to TMZ. According to reports, the actor'screamed that he was going to pursue charges.' Police have confirmed they are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Armie Hammer was supposed to portray Ruddy in the miniseries, but he dropped out early this year amid sexual assault claims against him. Hammer was quickly replaced by Miles Teller, the star of "Whiplash," who also agreed to executive produce.

