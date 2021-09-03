Is Tori Spelling part of the Kardashian family now? The "90210" star debuts her latest look, and she's almost unrecognizable. Fans speculate she got plastic surgery, and her main inspiration is Khloe Kardashian's.

Spelling wears platinum hair with black roots similar to the "Good American" CEO in recent photos circulated online. Her face is also different as her lips and nose appear to be altered.

The actress shows off her curves and bust by wearing a body-hugging full denim ensemble accessorized with a Gucci bag to complete the total Kardashian fantasy. (check out the before and after photos below)

Tori Spelling pulled out a pic of Khloe K and told her surgeon, “just do this.” pic.twitter.com/qu4IiQY6IM — DJ NOIR [JBW] ❄️👑 (@DownByDfault) September 3, 2021

Spelling went out on a dinner party at Catch, a popular seafood restaurant in Hollywood, with her friends and hairstylist, who wore the same outfit.

The actress also posted a selfie of her and "Jersey Shore's" Snooki Polizzi, in which the comment section was bombarded with questions from fans.

"Sorry but who's the blonde," one commented.

"How are you your authentic self with all that unauthentic plastic surgery?" another one commented.

Other fans took to Twitter to react to Tori Spelling's latest look.

"Tori Spelling pulled out a pic of Khloe K and told her surgeon, "just do this." one tweeted.

"Lord help! Don't get me wrong. Tori Spelling is great. However; her trying to step out like---- Khloe Kardashian! Girl please . Try again." one wrote.

Tori Spelling Is Open About Her Plastic Surgery

In an interview with People, Spelling did not hold back about her plastic surgery, and she's open about it as she experienced scrutiny and gossip in the public eye.

"I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more." The actress said.

Tori Spelling Dean McDermott Split For Good?

According to Hollywood Life, the couple had many problems throughout their relationship, but the couple has been experiencing this for months now.

A source told the outlet that the pair "fight a lot," and Spelling had trust issues after McDermott publicly admitted that he's having an affair with someone in 2014.

The actress has been very paranoid after the incident, and she thinks "he's cheating on her" all the time. Despite the rumored separation, the couple is doing their best for their five children.

Rumors began swirling this year when Spelling was photographed without her wedding ring on. However, neither of the two has confirmed whether their divorcing.

