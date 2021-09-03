A new film titled "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" will chronicle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tumultuous final three years.

And stills from the film, which is due to be aired in the United Kingdom this weekend, have stirred controversy since they indicate that the TV film will start with a dream scene in which Meghan, a mother of two, got involved in a vehicle accident.

As the actress portraying Markle lay all bloody on the floor in a crash, many cannot help but think the movie (or Meghan Markle for the matter) is implying she's very similar to Princess Diana's last moments.

The actor then wakes up in bed with Prince Harry and his son Archie in the following scene.

Following the release of the pictures, many people expressed their displeasure with the film, accusing it of using the sorrow of Princess Diana's murder to create a dramatic scenario.

One wrote angrily, "Is this a sick joke? - Meghan Markle 'lies dying' after car crash at start of new TV film."

Another showed their fury by writing, "This is in bad taste. I don't believe they can make a series like this!!"

The movie is yet to drop, but a commenter already said "it's tasteless and abhorrent" in response to the stills.

While this is not the first time that it was hinted that Meghan Markle and Princess Diana are very much alike, some think this is already going too far.

Princess Diana died after a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being the paparazzi chased after her.

The upcoming movie is set to premiere on Lifetime on Labor Day, September 6. It will be at 8 p.m. and is already Lifetime's third installment of Harry and Meghan's story.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic an before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior roles, talks of her being the next Princess Diana all the time.

Due to her prominence as a fashion star and her devotion to charitable work, Meghan Markle has been likened to the late Princess Diana.

But, according to former friend Lizzie Cundy, a succession of questionable decisions have pushed the Duchess of Sussex to confront rising public criticism, which might jeopardize her quest to be Princess Diana. Meghan should modify her attitude, according to the TV personality, if she wants to be "the next Princess Diana" in the Royal Family.

