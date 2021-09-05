Prince Charles reportedly has plans to have significant changes for the royal family's future, and Meghan Markle was "angered" by it.

According to Express UK, the Prince of Wales is planning to have a slimmed-down monarchy for the firm to focus on the people who are working closely within the family.

Royal biographer Angela Levin recently spoke to talkRADIO about the future monarch's plan. He reportedly wants to assemble a group consisting of seven senior royals to minimize costs and boost the sovereignty's popularity with the taxpayer.

Levin added that the Prince has been wanting to trim down the monarchy for a while now to cut down costs and "make people be worth the money that they get from the taxpayer."

In addition, Queen Elizabeth II kept the plans on the "outer edge" because of sentimental reasons, but she believes the Prince wants to change.

Why Is Meghan Markle 'Angered' By Prince Charles' Plan?

According to Geo News, the Duchess of Sussex's reaction was exposed in a book titled "Battle of Brothers" written by Robert Lacey.

Lacey mentioned that one of the Prince of Wales' plans for the trimmed-down monarchy is to limit the number of HRHs (His Royal Highness) created by King George V's 1917 convention.

Because of this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will reportedly be cut out from his future "prince-ship" title.

Markle was allegedly not happy about the decision, and she took it "personally."

Prince Charles Doesn't Want Archie To Be a Prince In The Future?

As previously reported by the Daily Mail UK, Prince Charles, being the heir to the throne, has reportedly made it clear that the Sussexes' first child will not be one of the frontline Royals because of the plan mentioned above.

His decision allegedly came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal family fall-out and series of claims against the future monarch.

Per sources close to the Sussexes, the Prince of Wales had told the couple that he would be changing key legal documents so Archie won't get the title that he could inherit by right.

