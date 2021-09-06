Tony Selby is dead. The former "EastEnders" and "Doctor Who" actor was 83. The famous television personality was already announced to be dead a few months back, in a case of mistaken identity.

The actor passed away on Sunday, triggering many heartbroken fans to pay their respects online. Tony's management LCM Limited, confirmed the said death on social media with an official statement.

"With great sadness we announce that actor Tony Selby passed away peacefully in London yesterday," the management wrote.

"In a career spanning 70 years in theatre, film and TV, Tony was highly respected and loved by family, friends and colleagues," the statement further added.

"His renowned sense of humour will be missed by us all," the post concluded.

This is actually the second time Tony was announced to be dead. This time, it is poignantly true. However, back in June, Tony's death was announced in a case of mistaken identity. Fans heartbreakingly thought he'd passed away - but it turned out that a BBC TV producer who has a similar name with the actor.

Fans who are saddened by the news of the death of "The Good Life" actor posted their condolences and tributes.

"RIP Tony Selby (83) Glitz has headed home," one said.

"So sorry to hear this. I loved watching him. He was terrific," another wrote.

One alluded to the mistaken identity case back in June, where he himself believed the news.

"Tony Selby has passed away. Don't want to copy and paste the sentiment I gave back in June when I mistakingly believed the news of his passing then," the fan wrote.

"But it's worth saying again that he was a diamond of an actor. Sharp, and dazzling," he added.

As a testament of his good acting prowess, it appears fans cannot stop sending in their tributes.

"I see Tony Selby has passed away. Great actor... I especially remember him in a rather amusing episode of Bergerac - 'The Company You Keep'," another meaningfully said.

Another wrote, "Tony Selby leaves behind a strong legacy. The character of Glitz was a wonderful Robert Holmes creation and Tony Selby gives him the needed rebellious recklessness, untrustworthy criminal antics but also comedy and charm.

