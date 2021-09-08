Britney Spears' dad has filed the necessary paperwork to terminate the arrangement of her conservatorship.

In court documents obtained by CNN on Tuesday, Jamie Spears cited that the singer's pleas in two different court hearings over the summer in his request to resign from his position as the conservator, a position he held on to for 13 years.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

It also mentioned the things that the "Toxic" singer wants to happen in her life, particularly the part where she can control it without the safety rails of conservatorship as strict as hers.

Britney Spears also reportedly wants to control her money, wants to be able to get married, have a baby, spend her money without supervision, and so much more.

The document also stated, "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter."

"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Meanwhile, the award-winning singer's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, called the latest development "vindication."

However, he said that Jamie's resignation is perhaps is way of trying to avoid accountability and justice, "including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath."

After all, Jamie previously sought $2 million from the estate for him to finally step down.

He and his client is reportedly going to continue to explore all of their options.

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner's Friends Certain That Travis Scott Will Cheat On Her?

What's Next After Jamie Files To End Britney's Conservatorship?

Law attorney David Glass, who is not involved in the case, recently spoke to Fox News about the next step following Jamie Spears' official filing to pull the plug on the conservatorship.

He said that the next step is for the judge, Brenda Penny, to approve the change.

David said, "It turns out [Jamie] is asking for the entire conservatorship to be vacated, which is a huge move."

He went on to say, "It potentially creates pressure on [conservator] Jodi Montgomery to either explain how Britney is still mentally ill or go along [with the disbandment]."

Additionally, it remains to be seen if the judge will require some mental health expert to testify.

But the expert thinks that the "wheels are in motion faster than would've been expected."

READ MORE: Trevor Moore Death NOT An Accident? 'The Whitest Kids U Know' Star Cause of Death Update