Trevor Moore died almost a month ago, but investigation about the cause of his death hasn't been confirmed until recently.

It has been confirmed that "The Whitest Kids U Know" star fell to his death just before he was pronounced dead by the paramedics.

TMZ reported that Moore seemed to have fallen from his upstairs balcony at his Los Angeles home.

At 2:30 am, he was found unresponsive in the backyard by the police and fire rescue personnel which arrived at his home for a medical emergency on the day he passed away.

An investigation into his death revealed that Trevor Moore suffered a head trauma upon landing from the fall from his balcony. However, it's still unclear if he fell accidentally or jumped intentionally.

Additionally, Moore didn't leave any suicide note near his body or at his home, but it was also reported that alcohol contributed to his death.

There were several empty bottles of alcohol inside his home.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner is awaiting the toxicology report of the actor, which can confirm Trevor Moore's cause of death.

Trevor Moore Death Confirmed

Trevor Moore's manager confirmed to Variety and provided a statement from his wife, Aimee Carlson, and their family on Aug. 7.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world."

Carlson confessed to not being sure how to go on without her husband, but she said she will always be thankful for her memories with him.

"This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

Remembering Trevor Moore and His Works

At 19, Trevor Moore wrote and produced a comedy show for a local TV station in Virginia.

He moved to New York in 1999 and worked as an intern for Lorne Michaels at "Saturday Night Live" and co-founded "The Whitest Kids U Know" along with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter.

He also made two films titled "Miss March" and "The Civil War on Drugs." Moore's animated movie "Mars" will premiere next year.

Trevor Moore also co-created, and executive produced "Just Roll With It" and wrote and directed "Walk the Prank."

Moore was 41.

