Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be heading to the UK, as it is where they will have their daughter Lilibet Diana christened.

They also plan to introduce the 11th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II to her, that they reportedly asked the monarch to meet with plans to host the christening.

However, a royal commentator said that the Duchess of Sussex might not be heading to the UK anytime soon.

Christina Garibaldi told the "Royally Us" podcast that the former "Suits" star will stay behind in the US if ever Prince Harry travels to the UK.

It's also even possible that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already christened their child.

"Who knows, they may have even done the christening because we haven't seen any photos or Meghan at all."

Meanwhile, another commentator Molly Mulshine said that last week, it was also brought up again that the royal renegades claimed the Archbishop of Canterbury wed them three days before their actual wedding in May 2018 Archbishop himself later debunked.

The commentator added, "The Archbishop said that that didn't happen and he's head of the Church of England."

The Archbishop addressed the comments that she got married three days before the wedding in an interview with La Repubblica.

When asked if it happened and if it was a legal wedding, Mr. Welby said, "But I won't say what happened at any other meetings."

Mulshine, however, added, "That does make it a little awkward, I think. Coming over to have her christened in the Church of England."

Her comments came after the former Hollywood star said nobody knew she and Prince Harry shared their vows for just them ahead of their wedding day.

However, that ceremony isn't considered legal because it didn't have witnesses, and the venue wasn't registered.

Many experts think that it was only their informal exchange of vows.

The Archbishop also told the Italian publication regarding Meghan's claims, "If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential."

"It doesn't matter who I'm talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding."

But then he also confirmed that the legal wedding was on the day every day witnessed it. The Archbishop added that he signed the wedding certificate.

"I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false."

