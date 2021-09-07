Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's inspired movie has finally hit Lifetime, and social media users have a lot to say about it.

The final part of the Duke and Duchess's Lifetime movie is full of overdramatization of facts. The film is full of entirely fabricated and twisted moments that it seemed like a whole new narrative.

Even social media users are having difficulties accepting that any of "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" moments were true, not even to discredit the hardship the real Sussexes' have been through.

Fabricated Stories About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lives

Fans complain that watching the movie was two hours of their lives wasted after its debut on Monday.

The movie already became controversial weeks ahead of its premiere because of the shocking car scene that may have been recreated to mimic the death of Princess Diana.

In the scene, it showed Meghan, played by Sydney Morton, under a toppled-over vehicle.

Fans criticized the link to the fatal crash of the late Princess, which is something still sensitive to many.

The said scene in the movie reportedly was a nightmare to Prince Harry, played by Jordan Dean.

However, that wasn't enough to distract people from the outrageous proportions that the writers have done to dramatize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's real-life ordeal.

But the movie also showed other crucial moments, like the allegations surrounding Prince Andrew's link to Epstein, and even the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah, where the former "Suits" actress accused one royal of racism towards their unborn son at the time.

There was also a scene showing a dramatized confrontation between two feuding brothers Prince Harry and Prince William, where the Duke of Cambridge claims the problem isn't Meghan's race but the American culture that gears toward her being a celebrity than being royalty.

Fans React to Lifetime Movie

Social media users aired out their distaste and displeasure, calling out that the movie has created even more damage to those concerned.

Additionally, others reportedly assumed that the story was real life, that one fan took to Twitter to complain, "What is really scary is that there are people who are going to take Meghan & Harry Escaping the Palace as fact."

I can’t imagine the British Royal Family and UK press will be happy with this movie. 😂 Obviously it’s not 100% accurate but the writers did their homework. They were also paying attention to what many Meghan and Harry supporters were saying. #EscapingThePalace pic.twitter.com/tyWPfYpQRx — Samantha💜👩🏾‍💻👑 (@Erulastiel14) September 7, 2021

One commenter said on Facebook, "These so-called TV 'entertainments' are doing so much more harm when many really do believe that it is factual rather than fiction."

Another complained of the film, calling it "tacky and crass."

Chile this movie is messy! But imma keep watching #EscapingThePalace pic.twitter.com/EYIF3wgslG — Ada  (@fashionpoeista) September 7, 2021

