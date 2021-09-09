Art Metrano, a "Police Academy" actor, has died. He was 84.

Metrano's son, Harry, confirmed his passing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedian reportedly died due to natural causes at his Aventura, Florida home on Wednesday.

The family representative did not disclose the exact cause of death. But his heartbreaking passing came years after facing a near-fatal accident at his home.

In 1989, the actor was trying to fix the roof of his Los Angeles home when he suddenly fell off the ladder. The accident caused him to suffer from three broken vertebra - the first, second, and third bones.

"He was at the peak of his career when that happened, and then it just stopped," his son said. "But he managed to enjoy life and overcome adversity."

This left him quadriplegic, but it did not let it stop him from pursuing his career. Even after the fall, he returned in a one-man play, "Metrano's Accidental Comedy," where he performed while riding on a motorized wheelchair.

Harry continued to pay tribute to his father, taking his heartbreak through Instagram, where he shared photos of him and the late actor.

"Yesterday I lost my best friend, my mentor, my dad," he captioned the post. "He was and will always be the toughest man I know. I have never met someone who has over come more adversities than him..."

Art Metrano's Legacy As Actor and Performer

Metrano began making notable appearances during the 1960s in various TV series, including "Mannix," "Mod Squad," and "Then Came Bronson," among others. He also joined Jane Fonda's feature film "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?" in 1969.

In 1970, he made an impressive appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." At that time, he performed "magic tricks" while humming a part of the 1930 song "Fine and Dandy."

The show's creators wanted him to leave the stage already after his act was done, as their runtime was already running long. However, the host loved the act so much that Carson even fell off his chair with laughter.

In 2015, Metrano told Kliph Nesteroff how the experience was and how it felt when he was able to sit with the host.

"It was a great moment. He really liked my act. He was an amateur magician and loved magic of all kinds. So we talked about that and then he brought me back several times," he said.

From the years thereafter, he appeared in more flicks, including "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment," "Police Academy 3: Back in Training," "Teachers," and "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."

