Ever since being released from prison, Bill Cosby is reportedly flexing his creative muscles already.

A spokesperson for the actor, Andrew Wyatt, spoke to Fox News to confirm that the former TV star is already spending several hours on the phone working from home on a few projects.

In fact, one of the projects that are already keeping him busy is a TV show, according to his rep.

They told the outlet on Thursday, "Things are happening. He's working on a number of projects right now, a number of ideas for a TV show that has him on the phone with producers, working with guys every day."

Bill, the former American Dad, is said to be giving his creative ideas and input.

For now, Wyatt and Cosby's team wouldn't disclose any details about his projects or his plans to return to show business.

However, the rep confirmed that Cosby started talking to producers even before he was released from prison.

"He's been working on this particular project now for a year and a half. When he was a resident of SCI Phoenix he would have phone calls with producers."

Aside from the TV show, Wyatt said Cosby is also working on a book.

One of the comedian's focuses is said to work with people who want to work with him.

Two months ago, Wyatt also confirmed that Bill Cosby was reportedly interested in getting back into the comedy scene when he even spent his first few nights out of prison doing comedy routines.

Is Bill Cosby Really A Free Man?

The former inmate continues to be involved in a lawsuit in Los Angeles that involves sexual assault allegations from Judy Huth.

The civil court case was filed in 2014 and stayed for trial until the end of Bill Cosby's criminal case.

Huth is claiming that Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy mansion in 1974.

The hearing was held last month, and another one is scheduled for the end of September.

Back in June, Pennsylvania's highest court decided to overturn Bill Cosby's conviction, which shocked many people.

Later on, he was released from SCI Phoenix, a jail just outside Philadelphia.

On the day of his release, the former "Bill Cosby Show" star was said to be overjoyed.

