Is Erika Jayne, a major star on the "Real Housewives on Beverly Hills," leaving the show after being one of the staples for so many years?

An insider with the knowledge of the reality star told OK! magazine that she has two valid reasons to leave the show.

In early September, Erika Jayne bashed her fellow co-stars for commenting on her and her estranged husband's legal troubles.

After that episode aired on Bravo, the singer-businesswoman took to her social media to throw shade at her once-close friends.

Erika tweeted on Sept. 1, "God forbid I fight for myself. Stop thinking I'll quit just because you think I should. F--- that."

The seething message was finished off with, "I will not be stopped."

One of the reasons is that she is reportedly tired of her co-stars who are trying to exploit her legal drama that she's now ready to quit the show for good finally.

An insider revealed to OK! magazine, "She's not getting along with any of the other housewives and is sick of their sniping, badmouthing and mean-spiritedness."

The insider also noted that Erika only has one ally on the show, and that is the executive producer, Andy Cohen, claiming that he's the one person who only got her back.

If Andy asked her to stay, she wouldn't even think twice about saying yes because she reportedly doesn't want to wait anymore, especially now that her world has imploded.

If she does leave the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne will be taking a much-needed long vacation that is "as far from Los Angeles as possible, so she can figure where to go from here."

The second reason for her possible quitting is due to her actual legal battle. The "Pretty Mess" author's problems and divorce from Tom Girardi have been heavily documented throughout the show's current season.

She has been butting heads with most of her castmates when they continued to question her involvement in her estranged husband's alleged multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming RHOBH reunion, it has also been reported that Erika Jayne is itching to confront 'fake' Kyle Richards, 'hypocrite' Dorit Kemsley and their other castmates.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time the episode aired, "Erika looks forward to facing the women at the reunion taping this Friday. She has a lot to say and will do it to their faces, not behind their backs like they've done to her"

The reunion is set to film today, per the source.

