The bombshell sexual assault lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser, who says she was assaulted by the prince when she was a minor, has already and finally been served to Prince Andrew.

On August 27, an affidavit of service was served to the Duke of York's residence in Windsor, England, according to a document filed on Friday. Reportedly, an agent working on behalf of Virginia Roberts gave the papers over to police officers on the site, who agreed to pass them on to the prince.

Allegedly, the agent tried the day before but was turned down and told that employees had been 'primed' not to accept any paperwork. The police officers at the entrance of Royal Lodge, Andrew's official house, changed their minds the next day and let the agent leave the papers.

According to documents filed on Friday, Cesar Sepulveda of GCW intelligence, a British corporate intelligence firm, went to Andrew's house on August 26 at 9.30 a.m., spoke with security guards at the entrance, gave them a business card, and was told to wait.

According to the paper, Sepulveda spoke with a Metropolitan police officer "after some time" who attempted to make contact with someone who could let him up.

After some more time had gone, Andrew's head of security came, claiming that he had a hard time reaching out to anyone in command in there.

The document reads, "The Metropolitan Police Officer/head of security could not locate the defendants private secretary, or anyone senior and the dependent was told that the security there had been instructed not to allow anyone attending there for the purpose of serving court papers onto the grounds of the property and at the time they had been told not to accept service of any court process."

Sepulveda said the officers even alleged that whatever papers he left with them "would not be forwarded to the defendant and it appeared from the attendance that the security staff had already been primed not to allow anyone access onto the property to serve court process and had been instructed not to accept any service."

ALSO READ: Denise Richards 'Abusive' Mom? Teen Daughter with Charlie Sheen Makes Heavy Accusations After Being Kicked Out

Still, Sepulveda persisted. He returned to the Royal Lodge and compelled a police officer at the entrance to call a different supervisor who finally said that the documents could be left with the cops at the gate. The supervisor said the documents would be forwarded to the legal team.

The document states that Sepulveda tried requesting to meet personally with the defendant, but he was told that this is simply impossible. The agent also asked the whereabouts of the defendant, but the Metropolitan Police Officer denied to answer.

On August 9, Roberts, an alleged victim of convicted pedophile Epstein, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, New York, against the Queen's son. She alleges she was forced to have sex with the prince three times while she was 17 years old, despite the fact that she was below the age of consent in the United States. Andrew has consistently rejected the claims and is not yet facing any charges.

He said he had no memory of ever meeting Roberts, now a 38-year-old mother-of-three who resides in Australia and goes by her married name, Virginia Giuffre, in a post-crash 2019 interview with the BBC.

But photos cannot lie.

There exists of a photo of him and Virginia, which belies the argument that he does not know her. In the said photo, Andrew can be seen all smiles for the camera with his arm around Roberts' waist while Ghislaine Maxwell stands in the background. This was taken inside Maxwell's London mansion herself.

ALSO READ: Josh Homme's Children File Protective Order Against Him Over 'Scary' Acts