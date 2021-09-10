Music manager who worked with The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, Mick Brigden, passed away aged 73.

The Press Democrat reported that Brigden got injured on September 5 while digging a grave for the family's pet dog in the garden. The incident happened at his hilltop Santa Clara home, as his wife of 34 years, Julia Dreyer Brigden, claimed.

After the incident, Brigden was taken to Santa Rosa hospital, where he died.

According to the source, his memorial is still pending. The family kindly asks donations in Brigden's name to be sent to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.

Remembering Longtime Manager Bridgen

According to the Independent, Mick Brigden was born in 1947 and moved to Canada at 19. He straightly went to New York to work as the road manager of the rock band Mountain after meeting Felix Pappalardi.

For the past decades, aside from Mountain, Brigden was also able to direct tours and manage rock acts like Humble Pie, Van Morrison, and Peter Frampton.

During his long career in music management, Brigden also became the tour director for The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan. Not just that, but also he became best known for managing Grammy-nominated solo guitarist Joe Satriani over for the past three decades.

His wife often joined Brigden on concert tours he managed, and she marveled at his efficiency.

"He was so organized. That's why he was so good at his job," his wife said. "When you arrived at the hotel, the cars were waiting and the venues were set up."

READ ALSO: Big Daddy Graham's Tragic Cause of Death Revealed: Did He Die From Heart Failure Or Other Complications?

Joe Satriani Heartfelt Tribute

Joe Satriani left a heartfelt essay for the one who passed as he confirmed the news on his website. "It is with tremendous sadness that we confirm the passing of artist manager, and former Bill Graham protégé, Mick Brigden, on September 5."

Satriani's essay also read, "It's been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock n roll."

..it's been a crazy & wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll. I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music & had so many worldwide adventures, & all with Mick by my side.. RIP Mick Brigden. Read the full essay at https://t.co/fXyB1x0YkM pic.twitter.com/chfcstnXtJ — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) September 7, 2021



"I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side," he said as the two were close since they began their management relationship in 1988.

"He was the ultimate business mentor," the solo guitarist filled Bridgen with appreciation. "Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of those things and more."

Satriani became the guitarist for Mick Jagger's two solo tours that year, first in Japan and later in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia.

READ MORE: Logan Williams Real Cause Of Death Confirmed After A Year: 'Flash' Actor Another Fentanyl Overdose Victim?