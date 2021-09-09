"The Flash" child star Logan Williams' real cause of death has finally been revealed after a year of his death in April 2020.

Williams, who played the young Barry Allen on CW's "The Flash," was found dead at a care home in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, on April 2. He was only 16 years old back then.

A report written by the BC Coroners Service, obtained by The New York Post on Wednesday, confirmed that he succumbed to 'unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl).' The death has been classified as 'accidental,' after 18 months.

As an employee discovered Williams' body dead at home, reports said that drug paraphernalia was "located near to his body."

New Reports Revealed

The source was also able to report that the coroner said that "Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported, even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic."

A month after his death in 2020, a preliminary toxicology report was released, determining that a drug overdose killed the actor. However, according to the new report, Williams struggled with his mental health concerns and had a history of consuming illicit substances.

According to the discovery of BC Coroners Service, Logan was found "unresponsive after consuming [illicit] substances" on February 26, 2020, which was five weeks before the day of his death.

He was consequently diagnosed with a "significant brain injury that affected his memory and functioning," and spent two weeks in a hospital before being transferred to a care home.

Williams' Life History

As reported by Daily Mail, Logan Williams was a Canadian born and made his debut on the big screen for a Hallmark film "The Color Of Rain" in 2014 at 10-years-old. In the same year, he was also appeared in a series "When Calls The Heart," alongside Lori Loughlin.

The child actor also went on numerous TV show appearances, including "Supernatural," but became best known for his eight-episode arc for CW's "The Flash." Williams was also able to earn the rising talent a "Joey Award," a Canadian prize given to child actors. And by 2015, he made his last appearance in the show.



Several years later, Logan reportedly started using drugs, according to his mom, Marlyse Williams. And by last year, it was the first time she became aware of her son's drug usage after the auditioning process became "way too stressful" for him.

The mom discovered that he used marijuana first, and then it quickly escalated to other drugs. Marlyse admitted she was unsure about his addiction to using other drugs and claimed he "was in complete denial because he was so ashamed," as his addiction continued.

