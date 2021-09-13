Britney Spears has finally announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

But fans are wondering if she'll prepare a prenup to protect her assets.

Octavia Spencer also gave a piece of good advice- or is it unsolicited?

The Hollywood actress told the pop star on Sunday to "Make him sign a prenup" on the Instagram post of Britney's announcement.

Everybody knows that most of the "Toxic" singer's fans are overprotected of the singer and were supportive of Octavia's comment.

On Twitter, fans were also calling out to Britney Spears to "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE MAKE HIM SIGN AN IROM CLAD PRENUP."

A second fan highlighted Britney's second marriage to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children.

They wrote, "Octavia Spencer looking out for her too. Ain't gonna let a [sic] another federline happen."

However, it seems like the award-winning singer's newly-minted fiancé revealed what everybody is hoping to hear.. almost.

Sam said he and his soon-to-be bride would sign a prenup. However, it is designed to protect him.

The fitness instructor responded to several fans who urged Britney to get a prenup, and his response was something.

In an Instagram Story, Sam quipped, "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," along with two laughing-crying emojis.

However, it is worth noting that Britney Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart may already consider a prenup following their engagement.

This is also due to the fact of some financial issues the "Baby One More Time" singer has a deal with because of her conservatorship.

A fan tweeted, dumbfounded, "Why is everyone acting like she hasn't thought of this?"

"She spent the past 13 years in a legal fight for her rights and still pays alimony to Kfed. I'm sure she knows what a prenup is at this point, and that Rosengart will advise her on protecting her assets."

It is also worth mentioning that the 39-year-old singer signed a prenup with Kevin during their marriage, so it might be something she's inclined to do.

Britney Spears has a reported net worth of $60 million, so Sam Asghari's Instagram Story may be a joke about a prenup that only protects him, but it doesn't mean a prenup will not be part of their future.

The 27-year-old popped the question at the pop star's home and presented her with a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting. It also enhanced with a floating solitaire design.

