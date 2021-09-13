Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have just married in July, but now they're finally keen to add more to their family.

Gwen already has three children, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, but she wants one with her new husband.

Us Weekly reported that the newlyweds are actively searching for a surrogate to carry their baby. However, they are having difficulties because the world is in the middle of a pandemic.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "There are roadblocks because of Covid. It's been difficult to find a surrogate during the pandemic."

However, they don't have any plans of giving up.

"Gwen really wants to give Blake a biological child because he is so fantastic with her kids."

The insider added that the singers want to find the perfect surrogate, which may be why they didn't sign on anything because they want to make sure they found the perfect one.

Thankfully, Blake and Gwen are not pressuring each other into speeding up the process of finding a surrogate because they both know each other's workloads in the next couple of months.

"They are being extremely private about the exact timing and trying to have a low-key approach to it all," additionally, the source added, "But if everything goes to plan, they will have a baby in their arms by the end of 2022."

"Married life just keeps getting and they can't wait to take the next step."

The insider also claimed that the "Minimum Wage" singer wants to avoid making the same mistakes he did while married to country singer Miranda Lambert.

READ ALSO: Lucky Britney Spears: Fans Make Sure She Won't Regret Marrying Sam Asghari By Doing This

During Blake's marriage to Miranda, they reportedly were not on the same page when it came to having children.

"The Voice" coach always wanted to have kids. However, Miranda doesn't reportedly want any of her own.

It is also one of the possible reasons why they didn't last - because it's something they never talked about before getting married.

Blake and Mirada reportedly didn't compromise while married, which may be why they didn't make it until the end.

Though their marriage ended, they both found love with other people-Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin, with the former "No Doubt" singer now married to Blake.

Following Blake's divorce from Miranda, he immediately fell in love with Gwen after meeting on "The Voice."

But it's best to take Us Weekly's report of Blake and Gwen's surrogacy plans with a grain of salt. There is no confirmation from either of them that they are not conceiving a baby naturally.

READ MORE: 'Spencer' Movie Cast Kristen Stewart Reveals How Princess Diana Role Affected Her