It seems like Angelina Jolie doesn't care about shelling out millions just to drag this custody battle for as long as she can.

A report by New Idea claims that the "Maleficent" star has a plan in place for her court battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The outlet said she wants to prolong the entire thing until her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is 17 years old. Currently, she is 15.

With this, Shiloh's accounts could finally be considered when the court decides if they grant custody to both parents or just one.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Angelina will drag out the custody portion of their divorce for as long as is necessary for the sake of her kids."

The Hollywood A-lister is reportedly ready to fight tooth and nail, and as previously reported, she had a small victory ousting the judge overseeing the case.

"Her getting rid of the judge at the eleventh hour a few weeks ago won't be the only weapon in her arsenal. We likely haven't seen the worst of her delay tactics yet."

A couple of weeks, a judge granted the "Ad Astra" actor joint custody of the kids with his ex-wife. However, Angelina Jolie fought to have that decision overturned.

Because of this, the judge was removed from the case, and Pitt still doesn't have custody of their children.

Meanwhile, Jolie doesn't want just sole physical custody but legal custody as well.

This has been happening since 2016, just a few months after they announced they were ending their marriage.

READ ALSO: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Planning to Have A Baby But Via Surrogate?

Additionally, all of the Jolie-Pitt children were still minors, but because the custody battle has been going on for so long, their eldest son Maddox is already 18 years old.

Their second eldest son Pax will be 18 years old soon, and their next will be Zahara. However, their three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, are still below 18 years old.

But it's only going to take a few more years until they turn 18 as well. When this happens, the children will finally get a say whether they want to have a relationship with their dad or just have their mom as their sole parent.

Still, it's best to take New Idea's report with a grain of salt.

Though, indeed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still in the middle of a custody battle, it's unclear if she's planning to drag the entire thing just to wait for Shiloh to be at legal age.

READ MORE: Megan Fox The Real Reason For Machine Gun Kelly, Conor McGregor Scuffle?