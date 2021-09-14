Is Megan Fox the cause of Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor's public scuffle at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards?

There's reportedly more to the story than what people saw that unfolded at the ceremony's red carpet.

Extra reported that a source with knowledge of the situation stated that their public drama was not about the musician rebuffing the UFC champ's request for a picture, as previously reported by several outlets.

In fact, it has been revealed that the 33-year-old athlete and the 31-year-old rapper almost made a blood bath over the alleged DMs McGregor said to Kelly's girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Unfortunately, it is unclear what McGregor said in the DMs.

The professional athlete has been together with Dee Devlin since 2008, and they share three kids, Conor Jr., Croatia, and Rian.

As previously reported, Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor were recorded to be in the middle of a physical altercation on the VMAs red carpet.

An insider revealed to Page Six that they got into a fight at the top of the red carpet and were forced to be pulled apart.

But after their run-in made its way to the media, Conor McGregor said he didn't see their confrontation as a fight by any means.

He revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean."

McGregor went on to say, "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers."

But the fighter didn't stop there. McGregor went on to quip that he "doesn't even know the guy," and "don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

Meanwhile, when Machine Gun Kelly was asked what went down between them, he immediately pushed the microphone away as the "Transformers" actress confessed to the reporter, "We're not allowed to say."

Megan Fox's Naked Gown

Megan Fox talked about her sheer and almost naked gown on the red carpet of the VMAs after being asked how they decided on their ensembles for the show.

The mom-of-two told Entertainment Tonight that her boyfriend "was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight,'" as she pointed to her Rockstar boyfriend.

"I was like, 'Whatever you say, daddy!'"

Megan also revealed how proud she is of her beau's accomplishments, even gushed, "He's the most talented boy in the world."

