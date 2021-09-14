Swan Song Release Date Announced (FIRST LOOK IMAGES INCLUDED)

Apple Original Films has offically announced that the movie Swan Song will be premiering on Friday December 17th in theaters and on Apple TV+. The film, starring Mahershala Ali and Glenn Close, follows the story of a man with terminal illness who, due to an alternative method suggested by his doctor, may be able to protect his family from the grief.

The script laid around for 5 years before they got two time Oscar winner Ali to join the cast. Writer and director Benjermin Cleary told Deadline, We were delayed six months by Covid, and we used that time to speak about all the elements, and he had such a beautiful way of discovering all these little things within the story."

Mahershala shared why it was important to add a little bit of "Black culture" into his films at this stage of his career.

He said, "There has to be a lot in how culture of race impacts everything from sound design to wardrobe, to music in a film, to language and how characters choose to deal with moments." Adding, "As a Black actor, you're having to have those conversations all the time, because it needs to feel authentic from the place where that character comes from. Being a Black man, it has to feel authentic first and foremost to Black culture, in trying to translate those stories."

Mahershala got the script during the height of covid and said it said spoke to him because "many of us were processing our mortality" at the time. Alongside the well reknown Mahershala Ali and Glenn Close, other stars will be appearing in Swan Song including Naomie Harris, Adam Beach, and Awkwafina. Not only is the cast in good company, the movie itself will be among a very exciting line up coming soon to Apple TV+. Such movies on that line up are CODA, Finch, Greyhound, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and more.

The new movie will be streaming to Apple TV+ the same day that it premiers in theaters. Apple TV+ is a subscription based service that can be acccessed on iphones, computers, smart TVs, ipads, and more. For more information on Apple TV+, check it out here, and then get ready to see the sure to be amazing Swan Song.