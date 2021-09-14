Is Pete Davidson the reason why Kaley Cuoco and her husband of three years, Karl Cook, are headed to a divorce?

Woman's Day reported that perhaps there's a third party in Kaley and Karl's marriage, claiming that the "Saturday Night Live" star may be the reason why their marriage is ending.

Sources close to "The Flight Attendant" star reportedly saw this divorce coming from a mile away.

According to the outlet, Kaley's friends were already concerned she was growing "way too fond of bad-boy comedian" Pete after they headed to Six Flags together.

An insider close to Kaley claimed that the trip "pretty much put the nail in the coffin on her marriage."

The outlet further claims that Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson had an instant connection and attraction as they filmed for their new movie, "Meet Cute."

They also described Kaley as a "serial bride" who wants to have a fully committed relationship with someone "more interesting," even if that person only passes by.

However, it didn't take long for Kaley Cuoco's marriage to Karl Cook to fall apart once Pete Davidson reportedly became part of the picture.

Meanwhile, Karl is said to be "totally blindsided" by the end of their marriage.

A few days after the former couple's divorce announcement, Kaley returned to film for her movie with Pete. She even posted pictures of them on her social media.

But fans were quick to point out that the two co-stars seem to be getting cozy both on-screen and off-screen.

An insider revealed to The Sun, "As the weeks have passed, it's become clear there is some attraction there."

"When the cameras stopped rolling they'd be cracking jokes and were clearly enjoying one another's company."

The insider added that Kaley and Pete's chemistry "is so palpable" that it's all everybody could talk about on the set.

Fans also noticed that Pete and Kaley are single after the former called it quits with "Bridgerton" actress Phoebe Dynevor just last month while filming for "Meet Cute" was already happening.

Another insider alleged that Kaley and Pete's "close friendship" also "played a part" in his split from Phoebe.

Even if Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco would date in the future, it is still hard to believe anything from news publications and rumor websites these days unless the people in question confirm anything.

So it's still best to take Woman's Day's report with a grain of salt.

