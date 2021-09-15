Johnny Depp is going to spend a lot of time in court next year.

Radar Online confirmed that the trial for the assault lawsuit hearing from a "City of Lies" staff had been moved to February 2022, just two months before he's set to face ex-wife Amber Heard for their defamation trial.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Johnny Depp's assault trial was initially scheduled for Oct. 25, 2021, but moved.

The judge overseeing the case officially signed off on the decision, citing that "an attorney participating in plaintiff's representation is on maternity leave and will not be returning" until Feb. next year.

The document also said that the plaintiff and the defendant hadn't completed an M.S.C. within 90 days of the trial date, as required by the judge's order regarding civil jury trials.

In 2019, the former "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was sued by Greg "Rocky" Brooks, who claims that the 58-year-old Hollywood star punched him while he was working as a location manager for Depp's movie, "City of Lies."

The production staff added that the incident went overboard when he informed Depp that they were filming past the time of their permit.

Per Brooks, Depp reportedly threw a few punches on the lower side of his rib cage, adding that the "Fantastic Beasts" star's breath reeked of alcohol.

Depp's bodyguards allegedly intervened as the scene unfolded, and Brooks was fired from his job three days later after refusing to sign a release regarding the incident.

But a few days later, Johnny Depp hit back and claimed that what he did to the location manager was self-defense and that he feared for his safety.

"City of Lies" is about a crime movie that follows a Los Angeles Police officer played by Depp who is working tirelessly to solve the real-life murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.

Though the production was in 2017, the movie was only released this year.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Legal Battle

Fresh from his loss in the libel case against The Sun for calling him a wife-beater, Johnny Depp scored a minor win after a Virginia judge overruled Amber Heard's plea to dismiss his lawsuit.

Depp is suing his former wife over a Washington Post op-ed published in 2018 writing about surviving domestic violence.

In court documents obtained by People, the judge granted the actor the right to pursue his lawsuit and move forward with the case.

