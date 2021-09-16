Is Wendy Williams okay?

Despite being fully vaccinated, the famous TV host has allegedly been rushed to the hospital following her team's announcement that she has contracted COVID-19.

The Sun reported that the New York Police Department was called to Wendy's apartment building in NYC on Wednesday at around 8 AM following a 911 call to assist a 57-year-old female who reportedly needed "psychiatric services."

The description matched Wendy Williams.

A spokesperson for the authorities told the outlet, "There was a call for a 57-year-old female who needed psychiatric services at the address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital."

The Sun also provided an image outside the said apartment complex with the ambulance siren's light turned on.

However, the police wouldn't confirm if the woman who needed psychiatric help was Wendy Williams, so it's unclear if it was really her or not.

On Sept. 15, "The Wendy Williams Show" Instagram page confirmed that the 57-year-old's season premiere would be postponed.

The post said, "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19."

This came after many of her other scheduled appearances were canceled just last week, with the show's page also confirming that she has "ongoing health issues and further evaluations."

Their statement also ensured that Wendy is returning on Sept. 20, but it doesn't seem to be the case now.

Wendy Williams' Ongoing Health Issues

These weren't the first time Wendy Williams has been reported to have a couple of health problems.

In 2017, she fainted on her show while it was filming live. At the time, she claimed that the incident took place because she felt overheated and suffered from low electrolytes.

The following year, Wendy have Graves' disease and have it for years. Graves' disease is an immune system disorder that causes the overproduction of thyroid hormones.

Wendy also revealed she has Lymphedema and even showed her show's viewers of her swollen ankles. Because of it, she isn't allowed to walk even for just two blocks.

Following the media personality's split from husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy struggled with sobriety and underwent treatment.

She even checked into a rehab center in Florida and later returned to New York and was forced to live in a sober home.

