Britney Spears has just announced to the entire world that she was engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari.

They both told their Instagram followers in separate posts and were even confirmed by Sam's manager in a statement to People magazine.

However, the pop star's first husband, Jason Alexander, doesn't think their engagement is real.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Jason revealed that he and the "Womanizer" singer still stay in touch.

He was asked about Britney's engagement with her 27-year-old boyfriend.

"If it's real, it's awesome," Britney's former husband of 55 hours, said.

When he was asked to clarify by the anchor, "You don't think it's real?"

Jason, who has regularly talked about Britney's ongoing conservatorship, simply responded, "No."

He explained that he keeps in touch with the "Toxic" singer, revealing, "She's great. She's good. She's mentally stable. She's fine."

But when the Inside Edition anchor asked him to get the mom-of-two on the phone in the middle of their interview, Jason said she "can't talk."

However, he did talk about what he thought of Sam Asghari.

"I'm trying to be as nice as I can, because he's really the only person that's been around for a few years, so without him, she would've been alone."

And if his ex-wife is happy with her soon-to-be-husband, Jason Alexander explained, "I've always loved her. I'm always gonna love her. If she's happy with Sam, I'm happy for her."

Britney Spears Deletes Her Instagram - Why?

Two days after Britney Spears announced her engagement, she suddenly deleted her Instagram account.

The singer's page couldn't be found on Tuesday, but an insider told Page Six that "She's happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message."

The insider further claimed that deactivating her Instagram "was her decision."

Just before the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker deleted her page, she reportedly posted, "I've waited 13 years and I'm counting for my freedom."

The "Crossroads" actress shared an article titled "Infusing education with heart" and further said, "I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No ... you're not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!"

Britney also thanked the #FreeBritney team for their support through her conservatorship battle.

A few hours after her page went down, she immediately went on Twitter to say that she was taking a little break from social media to celebrate.

Britney assured her fans, "Don't worry folks. I'll be back soon."

