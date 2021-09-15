More details are unfolding with regards to Kanye West cheating on Kim Kardashian.

Though they are now in the middle of a divorce, it has been reported that the controversial rapper cheated on his "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wife shortly after welcoming their son, Saint, who is now five years old.

Now, a source who recently spoke to The Sun revealed some shocking details about the alleged cheating and the person who Kanye cheated Kim with.

The source revealed, "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer."

They added that the "Jesus Is King" rapper was still living in his Hollywood home when the cheating happened because it was closer to his studio.

"He wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio."

Kanye West's alleged cheating reportedly came during a rocky patch in their marriage, with the KKW Beauty mogul putting herself in the early hours of the day to exercise and try to lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the award-winning rapper frequently stayed away from their home.

The affair reportedly put a lot of stress on the reality star, especially since giving birth, and was struggling, thinking that the cheating was all because of how she looked.

"it put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was at her most vulnerable."

The insider added that Kim Kardashian blamed herself all the time and promised to "bounce back hotter than ever," further saying that the entire cheating unfolding was very sad.

Kanye West admitted to cheating in a song from his "Donda" album titled "Hurricane."

But the "new chick" mentioned in the lyrics isn't a nod to his fling to Irina Shayk. Page Six's source explained, "If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids."

However, it doesn't seem like the affair was new to Kim Kardashian nor his inner circle.

READ ALSO: Megan Fox The Real Reason For Machine Gun Kelly, Conor McGregor Scuffle?

Kanye West Cheating Allegations

In another report by The Sun, it has been revealed that everybody knew that Kanye West had a side chick and even went as far as to claim he had sex with his groupies.

During his tour "Saint Pablo," he was boasting to his team that he was sleeping with different girls behind his wife's back.

An insider revealed, "He even said he'd been f------ groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, his language was unreal."

READ MORE: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco's Secret: SNL Star The Reason Her Marriage Is Ending?