Amanda Bynes is reportedly going to remain under a legal conservatorship until Jan. 2023.

This is following her recent psychiatric facility stint in court documents obtained by The Blast.

The former Nickelodeon actress will remain under the court and doctor's supervision after the judge preceding her case read a filed report by her legal team, deciding to extend her conservatorship.

Last year, Amanda Bynes announced that she is tying the knot to on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Michael, after meeting at a rehab facility. She even announced at the time that they were expecting a child together.

The former child star even posted a photo of an ultrasound showing her name and the date, Mar. 17.

Amanda shared on Instagram that she has a bun in the oven, captioning the photo, "Baby on Board."

In May, Amanda's lawyer said in a statement that she wasn't pregnant and had already been seeking treatment for her ongoing mental health issues.

In late December last year, her beau spoke to E! News and revealed that his relationship with the actress was "great" and they were already planning for their future once they were allowed to live together.

Paul said, "We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited."



However, the "Amanda Show" actress had a very rocky 2020 that resulted in her checking into a psychiatric facility.

Though reports were claiming she was living in a sober house, it was clarified by her attorney that she was "sheltering in a safe location and doing well."

They also said, "Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issue."

However, it doesn't seem like Amanda Bynes' conservatorship is as extreme as Britney Spears.

In fact, Amanda was able to do things she wanted to do, such as studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, despite being in conservatorship since Aug. 2013.

As of Oct. 2016, it seemed like Amanda was already doing much better and had aspirations to get back into acting.

However, her conservatorship was extended until 2020, and she wasn't happy about it.

Refinery29 reported that her treatment center charges $5,200 monthly and believes she should go to a therapist who takes $5,000 less in a month, which was why she sought to ask for a meeting with a judge. The hearing was scheduled for September of that year. However, no report came out of it.

Currently, Amanda Bynes controls her finances, but her mom holds the reins in living and medical expenses.

As of April 2021, Amanda's lawyer revealed that she is doing great.

Per People, "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."

