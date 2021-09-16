Lizzo tried her luck again on Chris Evans.

After months of having a TikTok love affair, Lizzo flirted with Evans again by asking him to do one of her bucket list's items.

On Lizzo's latest TikTok video, the rapper joined the What are we talking about?" trend after news outlets confirmed the remake of "The Bodyguard." As an online couple, she quipped that she and Evans should star in the flick.

The clip shows the 33-year-old "Exactly How I Feel" hitmaker showing a tweet about the remake. She then makes a confused face before mouthing the voiceover, "What are we talking about?"

The video transitions into a tweet suggesting that she and the "Avengers: Endgame" star should appear together in the movie, with the "What are we talking about?" voice sounds seductive this time.

Fans immediately supported the idea of the two stars appearing on the remake, with some internet users seemingly started planning to launch a petition to make it happen.

One fan said, "I am a firm believer that every good movie/tv series doesn't have to be remade. It's there, it's a classic, and it's good. That being said, I will ONLY support the remake of the ICONIC movie "The Bodyguard" if these two are cast in it @lizzo @ChrisEvans."

"The Bodyguard doesn't need a remake but I would watch anything with @lizzo and @ChrisEvans. Just throwing that casting idea out into the universe," another added.

Lizzo, Evans' Online Love Affair

The new playful development came after months of exchange between the two stars.

It all started in April when the three-time Grammy Award winner shared another TikTok video, confessing that she drunkenly slid into the actor's direct message. She shared a screenshot of the message while lip-syncing the TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," she said. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

Lizzo even proposed to him on Twitter in June 2019, to which Evans responded with a video of him and his friends covering her 2017 hit song "Truth Hurts."

Most recently, she jokingly said she was expecting her first child with the actor. Evans, on the other hand, cheekily "approved" the idea.

