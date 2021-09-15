Ozzy Osbourne will undergo major surgery to alleviate his current health issues.

Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, recently revealed the upcoming procedure her husband needs to receive after a 2019 fall. The incident caused the musician to suffer from painful injuries, and the pain still lingers until now.

Sharon told DailyMailTV that the major surgery will focus on his neck and back to lessen the pain he has been suffering from. The issue has been recurring after Ozzy dislodged the metal screws in his back he originally received when he got involved in a quad-bike accident in 2003.

As this will put all his schedules on hold, the matriarch cannot do anything but hope her husband can get back on stage soon.

The procedure will happen years after Ozzy and his family appeared on "Good Morning America." At that time, the Black Sabbath frontman recalled the event as a "pitch black."

"I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, 'Well, you've done it now,' really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill," he said.

Ozzy Osbourne Faces More Complicated Health Issues

Aside from his back and neck pain, the singer has been open about his Parkinsonian syndrome, a different case compared to Parkinson's Disease but also causes the same symptoms and tremors.

The health issue has been causing him to show symptoms, including slow movement and involuntary shaking, among others.

Ozzy, unfortunately, only found out that he already has a "mild form" of Parkinson's Disease after his fall in February 2019.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, the disease is a type of neurodegenerative disorder that develops slowly over the years. However, not all patients suffer from the same symptoms.

Sharon revealed to her recent DailyMailTV interview that Ozzy's Parkinson's is fortunately under control.

"It breaks your heart," the former "The Talk" host said. "He wants to get back [on the road]. He misses his friends, his musicians. They're his partners. He misses that life. But with his Parkinson's, he's fine. He's fine. He's got it under control."

Previously, the health issue caused him to cancel his North American leg tour "NO MORE TOURS 2" at the last minute.

