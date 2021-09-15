Princess Diana's BBC interview will never be involved in any criminal investigation, police confirmed.

On Wednesday, the police confirmed that it will not conduct a criminal investigation into the BBC interview between journalist Martin Bashir and Princess Diana. The Metropolitan Police reached the verdict following the review on Lord Dyson's initial report about the interview.

In the document obtained by Fox News, the MPS reportedly found it inappropriate to start an investigation to prove the unlawful activity allegations surrounding the interview.

"Following the publication of Lord Dyson's report in May, specialist detectives assessed its contents and looked carefully at the law - once again obtaining independent legal advice from Treasury Counsel as well as consulting the Crown Prosecution Service," the statement continued.

The thorough perusal reportedly failed to find any evidence that could prove an activity that established a criminal offense. Thus, the authorities decided to leave the interview behind.

The new statement reflected on its initial verdict that they would not launch a criminal investigation. However, it revealed it would look into Lord Dyson's report to learn whether a further examination should be done.

The Allegations vs. Princess Diana's Interview

Lord Dyson spearheaded the investigation to determine whether Bashir used fake documents to conduct the Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales. The report came after Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, insisted that the journalist used deceitful tactics to convince him to set a meet-up with the royal princess.

In May, the official inquiry revealed that Bashir, indeed, broke the BBC guidelines to secure the interview.

According to BBC News, the media company's executives hid the truth about the 1995 interview. It also claimed that BBC's previous internal probe in 1996 was ineffective as they should have looked into it more thoroughly to find out what truly happened at that time.

After the report came out, Bashir expressed his sorry for using deceitful behavior. Still, he denied the allegations that the interview led Princess Diana to danger.

"Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents ... My family and I loved her," he told the Sunday Times.

