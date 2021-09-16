Kate Middleton does not have plans to welcome baby no. 4 with Prince William.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was previously absent from royal engagements in the past months. It caused the public to speculate that she probably conceived their fourth child already.

However, a royal expert weighed in and quashed the buzzes as the Duke, and Duchess of Cambridge have different priorities for now.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, royal expert Nick Bullen explained that the royal couple would entirely focus on their royal duties instead of expanding their family.

"I was having lunch with someone a couple of weeks ago who knows both of them very, very well," he said. "And they are focused, over the next 12 months, on their work.

As the couple turns 40 next year, he noted that they started dedicating more of their time to public works while promoting their initiatives and royal foundations.

Thus, baby no. 4 will not arrive within the next 12 months.

How Kate, Prince William Will Spend Their Time

Bullen noted that the upcoming historic 70th year on the throne of Queen Elizabeth II would make the central members of the royal family busy.

Apart from helping the Queen, Kate and Prince William notably released essential initiatives in the past months.

For what it's worth, the Duchess of Cambridge publicized the establishment of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in May. It aims to spread awareness on the effects of the children's early years in their development. The center also wants to change what people think throughout that period in the young people's lives.

Meanwhile, Prince William will mark the first year since he launched the Earthshot Prize in October. It awards £1million prizes to those who will present solutions to the current pollution and climate change issues.

For this year's event, the Duke of Cambridge will finally announce the finalist this week.

Before the royal expert weighed in, royal commentator Russell Myers also dismissed the pregnancy claims. He told Today Australia that the family only went on holiday throughout those months.

This week, Kate returned without a baby bump during her royal engagements at RAF Brize Norton.

Kate and Prince William currently share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - all of which are immediate heirs to the throne following their father.

