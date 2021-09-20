A news outlet claimed that Michelle Pfeiffer is reportedly jealous of how David Kelley and Nicole Kidman have gotten closer in the past months.

It was all career and work not until a report about Pfeiffer feeling envious of Kelley's close working relationship with Kidman emerged.

Woman's Day (via Suggest) published an article this week about the alleged love triangle between the three. Nothing seemed off until Kidman started working with the writer for "Big Little Lies."

Aside from the HBO flick, the duo has been constant collaborators for "Nine Perfect Strangers" and "The Undoing."

As one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Kidman surely made other stars green-eyed of what she has become. It is somewhat different for Pfeiffer, though, as she questioned why she never worked with Kelley.

According to the news outlet, the 63-year-old star is not worried about the potential romance between her husband and the "Eyes Wide Shut" actress. Instead, she allegedly wants to experience a piece of her success.

"Michelle isn't the jealous type, but she's like every other actress. She wants that juicy role just as much as the next person," the insider said. Pfeiffer reportedly felt like a third wheel whenever Kidman is in the picture.



As a result, she reportedly began demanding her husband to include her in his next project.

Pfeiffer NEVER Wants to Work with Husband

Far from what the news outlet claimed, the actress herself actually decided not to work with Kelley ever.

Although they have been married since 1993, the couple agreed to handle their professional lives separately.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Pfeiffer revealed that she never felt tempted to work with her writer husband.

"I've seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they're filing for divorce," she said, as quoted by Hello! Magazine.

She indeed wanted to keep everything private, as well, to safeguard their relationship. The couple famously worked together toward parenthood, as well.

Per the actress, her first adoption already happened before meeting him. So when the process had been a success, they were both together for two months already.

It allowed themselves to see each other as parents, and it removed the pressure between them.

