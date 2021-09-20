Blake Shelton jokingly released his resentment toward Ariana Grande, who reportedly broke his dreams.

The "Voice" coaches recently held a press junket for the upcoming new season of the singing competition. As they spoke with PEOPLE for the interview, Shelton took his time to finally publicize the grudge he has been feeling ever since Grande shattered his dreams.

According to the 45-year-old singer, Grande destroyed him when she released her "Dangerous Woman" album on the same day he released his "If I'm Honest" in 2016.

Shelton revealed that he was full of hope when he dropped the album. He also expected to grab the chance to have the No. 1 album in the country title.

His album was already on the road to the No. 1 album, but he received a call from his record label about the bad news. He reportedly heard that he no longer had a shot at getting the top spot on the chart since Grande "got her album."

"Literally, I may as well have released a coaster of a CD. You trashed my album!" he quipped.

Shelton did not end up a loser, though, as he still ranked third on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson joined in and said she is smart enough not to schedule her releases on the same day as Grande's.

As the country crooner quipped Grande could fix things by not "squashing" his release dates, the pop star hit back and said she would release a new cover of "If I'm Honest."

Blake Shelton is Not Ariana Grande's Main Competitor

Although Shelton and Grande had that kind of interaction, the 28-year-old singer hailed John Legend as her number 1 enemy during the blind auditions.

"John and I have the most chair turns in common," she said. "But now at this point in the game, it's even. Everyone has such a great array of talent."

Becoming part of "The Voice" has been fun for Grande, especially when she spent most of her time watching the show before joining them as a judge.

Before claiming that Legend would be her biggest rival, Grande expected Shelton to be her biggest ally. But things were different for the country singer since he wanted to beat someone as popular as hers.

With their statements, it is safe to say that "The Voice" also became a battle between the judges already.

