Seth Rogen roasted the Emmys during the recent Emmy Awards.

On Sunday, Rogen joined the crowd at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards despite the heightened protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the industries are trying to bring back the normal again, the 39-year-old actor called out the awards show instead.

In his speech at the show, he acknowledged that too many people were inside a small room.

"What are we doing? They said this was outdoors - it's not! They lied to us!" he said, as quoted by Forbes. "We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this."

He also questioned why a roof had been built instead of jokingly suggesting the venue opt for three chandeliers instead. Unfortunately, this remarkably prevented the natural air circulation and ventilation from providing them safe space while enjoying the event.

Rogen then finished his speech by saying it is okay to be sneezed in the face if it would be Paul Bettany who outs his body fluids. But kidding aside, it put them more on the negative side as the Delta variant continuously spread around the globe.

Emmys indeed lied to them, as the Television Academy and CBS announced before the ceremony that they would use an outdoor space called the Event Deck at LA Live next to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as the event's venue.



The companies said that it would give them the opportunity to use the indoor/outdoor setting while observing a more socially distanced seating.

However, it turned out that the attendees needed to be all indoors as the nominees and guests sat close together around the stage.

Host Defended the Awards Show

After Rogen's monologue, the event's host, Cedric the Entertainer, defended Emmys. When he returned to the stage, he assured all the attendees and viewers at home that they followed the COVID-19 safety protocols.

"It actually feels amazing," he said. "Unlike what Seth was talking about, we're all vaxxed, we had to get vaxxed to get in here."

Cedric also joked about Nicki Minaj's tweet about the absurd side effect of the vaccine, saying that he did not suffer from the same fate at all - fortunately.

Representatives of the Emmy Awards have not released a statement to explain why the venue turned out like that.

