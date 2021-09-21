Is Queen Elizabeth II in trouble and will be removed as a head of state of one of the countries she's currently handling? A Netflix documentary hopes so. Vox's weekly "Explained" series says Jamaica should seek independence from the royal's hands.

According to Carolyn Cooper, an author based in Jamaica, it is "ridiculous" in the 21st century for the Queen of England as their country's head of state.

In season three, episode two, the author also mentioned that Jamaica should be a post-colonial country, but "we're hanging on to all of these vestiges of empire."

"It's time to get rid of the Queen as a head of state." Cooper said in the episode titled "Reality of Royalty." (via Express UK)

Per a poll created by the Jamaica Observer last year, only a small percentage of the country's citizens support Her Majesty to remain as the head of state.

The majority of people voted that Jamaica should be free from her hands.

In July, a Jamaican politician was reportedly preparing a petition that will be "presented to the Queen" regarding the matter.

Olivia "Babsy" Grange wants the Queen to pay all the country's citizens.

"We are especially pleased to announce that we have made further steps in our strides towards seeking reparatory justice for the victims and descendants of the transatlantic slave trade." Grange, the country's culture minister, said at the time.

The price was not disclosed, but it was reported that it could cost the Queen billions of dollars.

At the time of this writing, the royal family has not publicly responded to the issues mentioned above.

Queen Elizabeth II As Head of State

Her Majesty has been the country's head of state since August of 1962; she is officially titled as "Queen of Jamaica."

Aside from the Caribbean island, the Queen rules over 15 Commonwealth realms aside from the United Kingdom; she is also the head of the Commonwealth.

Realms include Tuvalu, Solomon Islands, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, New Zealand, Grenada, Canada, Australia, Barbados, The Bahamas, Ceylon, and more.

Per the outlet, Barbados expressed their hopes of becoming a republic by November 30 this year, which falls on their 55th anniversary of independence from the United Kingdom.

