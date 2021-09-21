Chelsea Handler is head over heels in love, and she is not shy to shout it to the world.

Chelsea Handler said she's "finally in love" in a new Instagram post, and Page Six can confirm that the new man in her life is fellow comedian Jo Koy. Handler, 46, captioned a pensive portrait of herself Monday,

"Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love," she started. She added, "And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

After being caught looking cozy at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Aug. 31, a source verified to Page Six that Handler, 46, and Koy, 50, have been dating.

According to the eyewitness, the two even managed to share a kiss or two. "Jo Koy at Dodger game in LA!" a witness dished to celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi. "Saw Chelsea Handler on the big screen and obvi googled the two of them. Then saw him kiss a blonde next to him (she is masked so it's hard to tell)."

Before this supposed PDA though, Jo Koy already appeared on Handler's IG.

Many of Handler's A-list friends expressed their joy for her and her new partner in the comments section of her most recent article.

Kate Beckinsale remarked, "So happy to hear this, you big beautiful bitch️," she jokingly wrote.

"So happy for you!" Paris Hilton echoed. "Happy you're happy," added Katie Couric.

The new couple, who have been friends for years, first sought to keep their relationship under wraps, with Koy claiming on "TMZ Live" in September that he and Handler were just wonderful friends. Handler has a long list of famous exes, including rapper 50 Cent and hotelier André Balazs. while Koy was formerly married to singer Angie King

During an interview with TMZ, Koy gushed about Handler and the day they went to the Dodgers game. He said, "How beautiful did she look that day? Me and Chelsea, she's amazing." Though he was also reluctant to confirm their suspected relationship, he continued, "I've known Chelsea for a long, long time I mean a long time, like years ago and we've always been great friends. We, uh, I don't know how to answer [whether we're dating]."

