Kate Middleton is once again under the spotlight as the British media questions her relationship with the late Prince Philip.

Even though Prince Philip's recent documentary did not include Middleton, the royal proved they were on good terms before his majesty's death. Kate revealed in the past that she and her grandfather-in-law had more things in common than what the general public thinks.

Before his recent film, Philip Schofield had released an earlier documentary in 2016, which was titled "When Philip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award." In that archived recording, Kate uncovered her connection with the Prince, their similarities, and shared hobbies.

Kate's History With Prince Philip

This publication reported that years before her marriage, the Duchess of Cambridge had become a member of Prince Philip's acclaimed Duke of Edinburgh award. She built a connection with the royal.

Middleton shared that she was in her sixth form at Marlborough College when she got accepted into the Duke's program, as mentioned in the documentary above.

"The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team, and have great fun along the way," a younger Kate claimed. After finishing the course, the Duchess managed to snatch her very own Gold Award.



When asked about it, Prince William's wife had replied, "While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly."

Kate and Prince Philip's Shared Hobbies

The Queen's late husband was fascinated with aeronautics and was seen several times entertaining this outdoor hobby by flying planes.

Meanwhile, Kate enjoyed her youth by getting her hands dirty and engaging her passion in adventure, whatever form that may be. This kind of attitude sounds familiar as the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed his adventure-packed schedule back in the day.

The two royal family members also enjoyed sailing during their free time-Prince Philip, with his son Prince Charles, and Kate, with her siblings during family holidays.

Sources reported that the British people are now more interested than ever in the "extraordinary" life of the late monarchy after the release of BBC One's new documentary- "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers," which began airing September 22.



