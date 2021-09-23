Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached an agreement on their joint winery in France. On the other hand, the ex-custody couple's fight is far from done.

Allegedly, it is now official that Angelina Jolie, 46, will sell her part of Château Miraval, the French vineyard she co-owns with Brad Pitt, 57.

While fighting over the $164 million vineyard in which they are equal partners, the former couple was also fighting for child custody. This new development means at least one fight can be put out of the way.

A judge signed off on Brad and Angelina's deal to enable the Maleficent actress to sell her portion of the Southern France estate to a third party, according to fresh court documents acquired by TMZ on September 23.

TMZ did add, however, that owing to legal processes in Europe involving Angelina's firm, "Nouvel", selling the vineyard might be "difficult" for the mother of six. The legal decision was also "a standard ruling" that "was never opposed" by Brad, as explained by TMZ's sources. The controversy surrounding Château Miraval began on September 21, when Brad filed a lawsuit in Luxembourg accusing Angelina of attempting to keep him out of a prospective sale.

ALSO READ: Wendy Williams Hearbreak While Receiving Psychiatric Services, Ex-Husband and Alleged GF Now Having Fun Flaunting Relationship?

The lawsuit claimed that Nouvel was not operating in Quimicum's "best interest," which owns Château Miraval. A source close that has inside information or understanding of the litigation process has revealed Angelina's actions as being "consistently vindictive" and "another example of this person trying to circumvent the rules.

One more source revealed to Hollywood Life that Brad "did all the work building Miraval" and slammed his ex-wife's actions as a violation of agreements.

But this fight over a property is nothing compared to how they are fighting over their children. Accusations have been thrown on both sides to make the court understand that the other party is unfit to have custody.

Recently, Page Six found out that Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of attempting to exploit his notoriety to gain preferential treatment in their long-running custody battle.

Pitt's lawyers filed a motion on Monday to appeal a decision to remove the judge handling the custody battle. "This sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this Court's limited review resources are for," Jolie's legal team said in the court filings. "There is nothing to see or review here. There is no issue meeting this Court's rigorous standards for, or worthy of, review," the team added.

ALSO READ: Gabby Petito's Missing BF Brian Laundrie 'Well-Equipped' To Evade Police in the Wilderness as Parents Refuse to Say Anything