Tory Lanez is facing another legal battle as he's being sued for negligence after allegedly leaving his hit-and-run victim behind with serious injuries.

According to legal documents obtained by XXL Magazine, Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend and the insurance company AIG are being sued by a man named Barry Fine.

The alleged accident happened in Miami, Florida, earlier this year.

According to Fine, he was driving his 2020 Porsche car near Biscayne Boulevard in the city; an unidentified person was driving Lanez's 2016 Range Rover vehicle.

Following this, the rapper's car rear-ended another vehicle and propelled into Fine's luxurious car.

The accuser mentioned that the driver of Lanez's vehicle fled and abandoned him after the alleged accident. The situation allegedly left Fine suffering from serious injuries like disfigurement, mental pain and suffering, and more.

In addition, Fine claims that he cannot live a normal life and lost his source of income because he's incapable of working. Fine is now blaming the rapper as he is the owner of the vehicle.

Barry Fine Wants a Hefty Amount of Cash in Monetary Damages

Furthermore, Fine is seeking $30,000 in monetary damages as well as a trial by jury.

Aside from the amount mentioned, the victim also wants the rapper and the insurance company to pay him the difference between his vehicle's amount before the incident and its value after being repaired.

As of August 2021, Tory Lanez has not responded to the lawsuit.

Tory Lanez Negotiating Possible Plea Deal In Megan Thee Stallion's Felony Assault Case

More recently, Tory Lanez could get a plea deal in his felony assault case, including his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Rap-Up, a Los Angeles prosecutor stated that "meaningful discussions" are being made to resolve Lanez's case and avoid a preliminary hearing with witnesses.

The rapper was charged for allegedly shooting the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker.

During this year's Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Lanez violated a protective order when he came within 100 Yards of his ex-girlfriend.

His bail was increased from $190,000 to $250,000.

