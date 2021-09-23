Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are considered "couple goals" by their fans; however, the singer recently announced a devastating news saying he's parting ways with his lover but promised fans to do a heartwarming thing despite their breakup.

The "Savage Love" hitmaker recently took to his Twitter account to share the tragic split saying he and Frumes "decided to part ways."

Derulo mentioned that she's an amazing mother to his four-month-old baby boy.

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

Despite being separated, the singer promised their time apart would allow them to be the "best versions" of themselves and be the "best parents" they could be.

"Pls respect our privacy in this time," the singer concluded.

At the time of this writing, the couple has not publicly explained the reason behind their split.

Jena Frumes Posted a Heartfelt Birthday Greeting For Jason Derulo One Day Before Split

The recent news came after Jena Frumes took to social media to share a birthday tribute to Derulo, saying he is the most "handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever." (via E! News)

In addition, Frumes said Derulo makes her whole, and she's grateful for the love they share.

"You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys." She added.

The Instagram post has been deleted ever since.

Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes Relationship History

According to the outlet mentioned above, the couple met at the gym before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

While spending time with each other during the lockdown, the former lovers amassed millions of fans and views on TikTok for their comedy stints and hilarious pranks.

In early reports, Derulo and Frumes announced that they were expecting their first baby. Their son, Jason Jr., was born in May.

Who Is Jena Frumes?

According to Metro UK, Jena Frumes is a social media influencer based in New Jersey. She's also a model and entrepreneur who established her clothing line called "Minding My Business."

Frumes is not new to the limelight as she already appeared on a series called "Wild N' Out" hosted by Nick Cannon.

The influencer has millions of followers on her Instagram and TikTok combined.

