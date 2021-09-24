Willie Garson's cause of death has been disclosed.

One day after Garson's death, the actor's obituary in The New York Times (via Fox News) revealed that he died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

The same type of cancer killed several notable stars in Hollywood, including Alex Trebek, Bill Hicks, Alan Rickman, Luciano Pavarotti, and Jack Benny, among others.

The obituary did not disclose further details on the diagnosis. No reports about hospitalization or any health-related articles about him ever emerged. Thus, the actor had been battling against the dreaded illness privately.

His son, Nathen, shared a heartfelt tribute to his 57-year-old father after his passing. In his 2014 interview on TODAY's fourth hour, Garson once revealed that adopting him was the best thing he ever did in his life.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own," Nathen wrote.

Willie Garson Did Well Both As Actor and Father

He surely had a fruitful life as he excelled both in his personal and professional lives.

Before his death, Garson collected 170 acting credits under his belt, aside from the various supporting roles he successfully got.

Some of his notable movies include "Hawaii Five-0," "Supergirl," "Just Shoot Me!" Big Mouth," "Girl Meets World," and "Mr. Belvedere," among others.

His last social media post even spread kindness to the world, saying, "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS."

His colleagues saw how good person he was that they could not help but control their emotions as they tried to pay tribute to him.

His on-screen husband on "Sex and the City," Mario Cantone, called him a devoted friend for everyone.

"He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," he wrote.

Garson once highlighted the beauty of adoption, telling Medium's Authority Magazine that he decided to adopt an older child like Nathen since he knew he could not take care of a baby that well.

