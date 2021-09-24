Michael K. Williams, a beloved character actor, died of an acute mix of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, according to the NYC medical examiner's office.

This is what the autopsy clearly stated, after the authorities launched an investigation in response to the manner that he was found dead.

Williams was discovered dead in Brooklyn earlier this month, and officials were looking into his death as a possible narcotics overdose, among all else. Officials said a family member doing a welfare check discovered Williams, who is best known for his portrayal as Omar Little in HBO's "The Wire," comatose in his Williamsburg apartment on the East River shoreline.

Drug paraphernalia was discovered in the flat, according to two senior NYPD officers who informed News 4 at the time, and Williams may have overdosed on fentanyl. He was declared dead at the site by responding emergency services. Williams was 54 years old at the time.

After his sudden passing, many reports that recounted his past interviews emerged. In one of them, he actually spoke of dark times and death and claimed how death can be deceiving because when one is near it, it does not necessarily mean the person is at a bad point in his life. Sometimes, he could even be having a "good time."

"I have had many dark points in my life," he said to Buffalo News.

"The darkest point in my life was when I didn't realize it was the darkest point in my life. That close to death. You don't realize it is the darkest point until it is gone. The darkest point probably looks like good times. "I look back. I'm not going to tell you what the situation was, it is my private life, but I will tell you the darkest point in my life I thought I was having a good time. I was never closer to death," he shared.

Back in his 20s, Williams, who was born and reared in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, worked as a dancer and model, scraping by with cameos in Madonna and George Michael videos. Tupac Shakur, the musician and actor, noticed him and pushed for him to be placed in a tiny role in the film "Bullet."

He later appeared in Martin Scorsese's "Bringing Out the Dead" as well as a "Sopranos" episode. His large scar on his face, which he got in a fight when he was 25 - which he described as a near death experience, added to his allure, This is probably why he said he secured his most well known role "Omar" in just one audition.

